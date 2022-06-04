Man steals ambulance in DC while paramedics attended to patient; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance in Southeast D.C., while paramedics were attending to a patient Saturday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Metropolitan Police, D.C. Fire and EMS paramedics responded to a call for a man down near the intersection of Chicago Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

While attending to the patient, a man walked up to the ambulance, entered the driver's seat, and drove away.

Police said the suspect later ditched the ambulance along the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. Officers chased the suspect on foot, but he was able to get away.

Police described the suspect as approximately 25 to 30 years-old, with a bald head and light complexion. At the time of incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with a white stripe and dark jeans.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident should call MPD.