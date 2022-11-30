Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries

The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers.

Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside Drive in Dumfries when a group of masked gunmen approached a man and a woman in the parking lot and tried to rob them. The man was shot after a struggle broke out when one of the gunmen demanded his property.

The suspects fled in a vehicle which officers were able to track down in a nearby wooded area. When they tried to stop the driver, the suspect drove off onto Richmond Highway and then onto Chesapeake Drive where two unoccupied parked vehicles where struck.

The occupants fled on foot. K-9 units and the Fairfax County Police helicopter searched the area but were not able to located the suspects.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was driven to a nearby hospital. Investigators say the suspects were last seen wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.