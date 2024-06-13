Suspects assault loss prevention officer during robbery in Bethesda

Montgomery County police continue to search for two suspects that assaulted a store employee during a robbery in Bethesda.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

According to police, the theft and assault occurred on Tuesday, March 5, in the 7000 block of Democracy Boulevard in Bethesda.

Police believe the unknown suspect entered Macy’s at the Westfield Montgomery Mall, with a known accomplice, and stole property. When loss prevention personnel approached the suspects, the suspects assaulted the employee and then fled the scene.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspects and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects pictured above.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.