Suspected Prince George’s County gunman accused of shooting Riverdale Park cop charged

Prince George’s County police have identified a man suspected of shooting and injuring a Riverdale Park police officer and also shooting at a Greenbelt officer.

Police charged 20-year-old Josue Albarran-Dominguez of Riverdale with assault, gun offenses, and other related charges.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9:47 p.m. on Nov. 8 near Riverdale Road and 58th Avenue in the Riverdale Park area.

Police say they spotted a vehicle they believed was connected to a shooting and tried to pull it over when the driver fled the scene.

Stop-strips were used to disabled the vehicle near East West Boulevard and Taylor Road. Police say when the vehicle stopped, two occupants exited and began firing on officers. They both fled the scene.

A Riverdale Park police officer, Pvt. Josey Quenton, was struck during the shooting and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Police caught Albarran-Dominguez in Bladensburg around 2 a.m.

They are still trying to identify the second suspect.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.

