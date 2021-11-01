Carjacking victim shot multiple times in Prince George's County, police confirm
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A carjacking victim was shot multiple times in Prince George's County Monday night and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police confirm.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The incident occurred in the 8100 block of Picard Lane in Largo around 10:25 p.m.
PGPD is on scene investigating with another individual who was also injured and a victim of a carjacking.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.