Carjacking victim shot multiple times in Prince George's County, police confirm

A carjacking victim was shot multiple times in Prince George's County Monday night and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police confirm.

The incident occurred in the 8100 block of Picard Lane in Largo around 10:25 p.m.

PGPD is on scene investigating with another individual who was also injured and a victim of a carjacking.

