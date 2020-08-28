Suspected impaired driver shot, killed by MSP trooper after dragging him during traffic stop, authorities say

A Maryland State Police trooper shot and killed a suspected impaired driver after the driver dragged him during a traffic stop, authorities say.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning along Interstate-95 in Howard County. Officials say the trooper stopped a swerving vehicle on northbound I-95 near Route 100 in Elkridge.

After approaching the vehicle and asking the driver to exit, officials say the driver attempted to drive off. The trooper reached inside of the vehicle and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition and was dragged approximately 2000 feet before he reached for his weapon and fired into the vehicle. The trooper was thrown from the car and into the center median.

The driver, a Hispanic male, has not yet been identified and had no identification on him. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The trooper, a three-year veteran, remains hospitalized.

The incident remains under investigation.