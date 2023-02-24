Suspect who kidnapped 3-year old in stolen SUV in Upper Marlboro charged

article

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for kidnapping a 3-year-old child in Prince George's County Thursday night prompting an Amber Alert, after a hit-and-run crash helped lead to his arrest.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the Royal Farms gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro. Investigators say the suspect, identified as Ariel Florentino-Galeas, 18, of Hyattsville, jumped into the victim’s running 2015 Nissan Armada SUV and took off from the scene.

Police said the child, who was identified as Blake Alexander Morgan, was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time. According to police, the vehicle belonged to Blake's grandfather, who immediately called 9-1-1 after realizing the car was gone.

About two hours later, a driver called authorities reporting that they were the victim of a hit-and-run in the area of 56th Avenue and Hamilton Street in Riverdale. The driver described the striking vehicle, and police matched it to the stolen SUV.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash, and with the help of aerial patrols, they found the SUV abandoned in the 5300 block of Farragut Street.

Police said Blake was found alone in the car, unharmed. He was quickly reunited with his family.

After locating Blake, police continued their search for Florentino-Galeas, and he was eventually taken into custody around 8:35 p.m.

According to police, Florentino-Galeas remains in custody. He faces several charged related to the incident, including kidnapping, reckless endangerment, theft, and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: 3-year-old taken from Upper Marlboro gas station in stolen SUV found: police

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGPD at 301-390-2160.