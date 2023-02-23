3-year-old taken from Upper Marlboro gas station in stolen SUV found: police

An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old who was inside an SUV that was stolen Thursday night from an Upper Marlboro gas station.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the child — who has been identified as Blake Alexander Morgan — was found safe nearly two hours later in Edmonston.

Blake was in the backseat of a brown 2015 Nissan Armada Thursday night when police believe a stranger – described as a white or Hispanic man – took the vehicle from the Royal Farms gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road. Police said the SUV was left running.

Around 6:20 p.m., Blake's grandfather notified police of the situation, the Amber Alert was issued, and the search was on.

Police told FOX 5 the suspect was taken into custody shortly after the child and vehicle were located.

Blake has been reunited with his parents.

