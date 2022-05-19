Suspect who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for stabbing roommate

article

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for a case stemming from December.

The LA County DA’s Office filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said District Attorney Geroge Gascón.

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due back in court on June 2.

Lee has remained behind bars since his May 3 arrest.

Authorities said Lee rushed the stage at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. while Chappelle was performing part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Lee tackled Chappelle to the ground. Security, along with Jamie Foxx who was in attendance, then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing four misdemeanor counts for attacking Chappelle.

Lee is charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Police say Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside it. Chapelle was uninjured in the attack. Lee was also ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, the Hollywood Bowl and any venue where Chappelle is performing.