Suspect wanted for multiple sexual assaults on trail in Woodbridge, police say

Police are continuing to search for a sex assault suspect after another victim came forward saying she was touched inappropriately in the Powells Creek area of Woodbridge.

Woman assaulted on trail

What we know:

The latest incident was reported just after 3:30 p.m. on April 17. It's believed that the actual assault occurred on March 10.

According to police, a 45-year-old woman was walking along Blue Pool Drive near Paper Mill Lane when she was approached by an unidentified man riding a black stand-up electric scooter.

The suspect allegedly inappropriately touched the woman before fleeing the area.

No injuries were reported.

Man suspected in multiple offenses

The backstory:

Police believe this assault was committed by the same suspect involved in other incidents in the area.

On March 14, officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have

occurred near the intersection of River Ridge Boulevard and Powells Creek Boulevard on around 6:50 p.m. on March 10.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was jogging in the area when she was approached by an unknown man riding on a black electric scooter.

Police say the suspect touched the victim inappropriately before leaving the area on the scooter.

The victim described the suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’8", with medium-length brown hair, wearing glasses, and a black t-shirt.

While investigating the incident, police found that a similar encounter involving the suspect and victim occurred in the same area in May 2025.



Dig deeper:

Weeks later, two additional victims came forward in connection to the March 10 assault in the Powells Creek area.

Police say that just before 4:30 p.m. on March 10, a 41-year-old woman was walking in the area of McGuffeys Trail and Powell’s Creek Boulevard when she was inappropriately touched by an unknown man riding a black electric scooter.

In another incident on March 26, a 53-year-old-woman reported that around 3:45 p.m. on March 10, she was walking in the area of Powells Creek Boulevard and Jedd Forest Lane when she was also inappropriately touched by an unknown man on a similar scooter.

No injuries were reported in either encounter.

The suspect was again described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5’8", with brown wavy hair and riding on a black stand-up electric scooter.

The suspect

Be on the lookout:

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic man, about 5'8" with medium-length brown hair. He was last described as wearing a black graphic T-shirt and gray shorts.

Investigators have not released additional identifying details and are continuing to look into whether this case is connected to other reported incidents in the area.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation remains ongoing.