Suspect wanted in Montgomery County liquor store robbery

The Brief Montgomery County police are searching for a man accused of robbing a liquor store. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 16 to 19 years old with reddish hair. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to submit a tip online or call police.



Montgomery County police are searching for a man accused of robbing a liquor store in Rockville while armed.

Police report:

Officers responded to the Montgomery County Liquor store in the 300 block of North Washington Street in Rockville on Tuesday, July 1, for a report of a robbery.

According to police, the suspect went into the store, walked up to the cashier and demanded money from the register.

The suspect told the cashier that he had a gun and lifted up his sweatshirt.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register, left out the front door, ran to the rear of the business and jumped a fence.

New pictures:

Detectives reviewed the surveillance footage of the store and obtained a description of the suspect. They have released surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

He is described as a white male, approximately 16 to 19 years old with reddish hair.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

He was last seen wearing a tan floppy style hat, reflective sunglasses, yellow rubber gloves, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.