Suspect wanted for child sex abuse offense at The Wharf in DC

DC Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect connected to a child sex abuse offense that happened Sunday at The Wharf.

Police say the suspect engaged in an unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the 100 Block of District Square SW around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

PHOTO: DC Police

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.