Man hurt in DC officer-involved shooting after allegedly assaulting his partner

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday evening after reports came in that a man was assaulting his partner in Southeast D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirms that the incident started around 7:00 p.m. Friday, after police received reports of a man assaulting his romantic partner while in possesion of a gun in the 1900 block of Savannah Street.

Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving, but the officers were still able to locate him nearby prompting police to chase after the suspect.

During this time, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun prompting an officer at the scene to yell multiple commands for him to drop the gun. After the suspect did not comply, the officer fired their gun at least once hitting the suspect.

Police say the officer then yelled further commands for the gun to be dropped, but those commands were again ignored. The officer then shot the suspect a second time.

The suspect was immediately arrested after the shooting, and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not give an update on the suspect's condition.

Police say a gun was recovered from the scene.

Police say the woman who was allegedly being assaulted was treated for injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

Authorities say they are still actively investigating the incident. They have not released any information about the suspect who was shot or the officer involved.

