Suspect wanted after climbing through sunroof to steal car from Kensington neighborhood

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car in Kensington, Md. The suspect was seen on video climbing on top of the car and breaking in through the sunroof. The victim doesn't know how the suspect turned the car on but according to the time code on the footage, it took just a couple of minutes.



A car theft in Montgomery County was caught on video.

A suspect entered a parked car in Kensington and drove away, all without ever opening the front door.

Police are looking for the suspect who climbed the back of the truck, got on top and went through the sunroof before stealing the car.

What we know:

Anthony Walls got from his neighbor, saying "Hey Anthony! I really think you need to go outside. Your car has been stolen."

The car alarm from this 2015 white Cadillac Escalade had woken up a few people in his community. When he got up to check his car, it was gone.

"They went on the top roof of my car and then they entered my vehicle from the sunroof," he told FOX 5.

The entire incident from Tuesday Nov. 18 was caught on the camera right outside his complex.

"It looked weird seeing that on surveillance footage. I guess this is a era where they do crafty things to get people's vehicles," Walls said. "They had a tool. They were stomping a little on the sunroof. It was more of a tug-a-war."

What we don't know:

At the moment, Walls doesn't know how the suspect turned on the car, but according to the time code on the footage, it took just a couple of minutes.

"Once they got in the car on they left," Walls said.

The video doesn't end there. Walls was able to get additional surveillance of the suspect driving his car, followed by a red getaway car.

"They went up Pliers Mill and made a right on Connecticut Avenue," Walls said.

Walls is asking everyone to remain vigilant, no matter where you live.

"Today, it's our cars. Tomorrow it can be our homes. Even if you feel like it's just your issue, tomorrow can be the issues of yours as well," Walls said.

Montgomery County police say this is an active investigation anyone with information is asked to call them.