Suspect vehicle hits Virginia State Police trooper vehicle during pursuit

During a police pursuit, a suspect struck a State Police trooper’s vehicle along Interstate 95 northbound in Stafford and Prince William Counties.

The suspect, 43-year-old Austin L. Leonard, of Fort Worth, Texas, has been charged with driving under the Influence, eluding, and reckless driving.

Troopers attempted to stop a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander along Interstate 95 in Stafford County around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday morning for reckless driving. Leonard refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Police say additional troopers responded to the pursuit as it entered Prince William County, where the suspect's vehicle struck a State Police vehicle, causing minor damage.

According to police, the suspect drove into a truck rest area, made a U-turn, and began driving southbound on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 northbound. The suspect eventually made a second U-turn and began heading northbound again on I-95 northbound.

The pursuit approached the exit for Dale Boulevard and the suspect made a sudden turn to get off of the interstate. One of the troopers struck an attenuator at the exit in an attempt to keep up with the Outlander, disabling the state police vehicle and causing minor injuries to the trooper.

Virginia State Police were eventually able to stop the suspect just off of Dale Boulevard.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck was not injured.