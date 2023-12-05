Suspect takes armed guard's gun during robbery at Walgreens in Chinatown, police say

D.C. police are looking for a man who robbed a Walgreens in Chinatown. The police report indicates the store had an armed guard and he took that man’s gun, too.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Police say the man followed a guard and store employee downstairs, stole the guard’s gun, and took the guard and employee into a manager’s room.

The report goes on to say that the man demanded money and stuffed $5,000 into a gray bookbag then walked out.

Those familiar with the area tell FOX 5 they’re not surprised to hear of an issue at this store.

Howard Marks lives in Chinatown and testified last week about frustrations with what he calls open-air drug markets, and his support of a proposed crime bill aimed at improving public safety.

There were varying perspectives at that hearing, but Marks says city stakeholders need to come together to pass *something*.

"That’s sort of my message. To make sure that we’re unified in combatting crime here in the District, and especially in Chinatown," Marks said.

Walgreens tells FOX 5 they’re cooperating with police and safety and security is a top priority.

The D.C. Council is evaluating a handful of bills aimed at reducing crime. The next round of hearings on proposed legislation is this coming Monday.