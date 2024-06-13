Suspect steals vehicle during failed Facebook martketplace sale

A Maryland man has been arrested after a failed Facebook marketplace sale meet-up in Fairfax, Virginia.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Rodney Hart Jr.

Officers responded to the 14600 block of Seasons Drive in Centreville for a carjacking on June 5 at 10:09 p.m. Hart contacted the victims, both adult men, after expressing interest in purchasing a vehicle they listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

While Hart was inspecting the vehicle’s interior, he told the victims to exit. The victims refused to exit the vehicle and a struggle ensued. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival. One victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Hart was charged with carjacking and two counts of abduction. He was held without bond.