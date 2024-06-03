Elderly woman found dead in stolen car after driver crashes into US Attorney's Office

D.C. police are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stolen from Washington Center Hospital by a female suspect Monday afternoon.

Police say around 1:11 p.m., dispatch received a call about a car stolen from the hospital in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

The owner of the vehicle told police that their elderly parent was still in the passenger seat when the suspect drove away with the car.

Police say their search helicopter was deployed and a lookout was issued for the car.

A short time later, a police officer in the area noticed a car crash into the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office at 6th Street and D Street, Northwest. The officer went to investigate and saw the driver jump out of the car and attempt to flee.

The officer detained the woman as other units arrived on scene. Police say the elderly woman was unconscious in the passenger seat and officers immediately began to render aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not confirm if the woman died as a result of the crash and say the incident is still under investigation.

Police have not released any information regarding charges against the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 DC for updates.