Human remains discovered in Northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a report of human remains found in Northeast.

According to an MPD spokesperson, around 11:45 a.m, Friday morning, officers were called to the rear of a residential building in the 4300 block of Brooks Street Northeast for reports of remains discovered by workers. Officers responded and found what appeared to be human remains.

The sex and age of the person found is unknown at this time. Police are not aware of the cause of death.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.