Suspect responsible for stealing an ambulance arrested in Manassas: Fairfax County police

Fairfax County police have arrested a hospital patient they say stole an ambulance while still wearing a medical gown and with an IV still attached to his arm.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Rickey Lowe of Manassas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 32-year-old Rickey Lowe of Manassas

According to police, Lowe was an occupant in a Toyota Corolla that was reported stolen from Prince William County on Wednesday, February 14. The driver of the stolen Corolla has been identified as 29-year-old Xxeavius Romoance Marlow, of Manassas.

Police say Marlow crashed after seeing officers in the area of Route 50 and I-66. All five occupants were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. After receiving treatment, Marlow was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with grand larceny and was held without bond.

According to police, while Lowe was receiving medical attention, he fled the emergency room in his medical gown with an IV still in his arm and then stole a Medical Transport vehicle. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned in the 4200 block of Annandale Road in Annandale. Officers immediately searched the area and Lowe was not found.

Police found Lowe near a hotel in Manassas where he was safely taken into custody. Lowe was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with grand larceny. Lowe was held on $2,000 bond.