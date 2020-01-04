Suspect ran over 'at least 10' seagulls after dumping popcorn in Laurel parking lot, police say

article

Police in Laurel need the public's help identifying a driver who killed at least 10 seagulls in a Dollar Tree parking lot after luring the birds with popcorn.

Police say the suspect bought the popcorn at the store between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Laurel Plaza Shopping Center, 9620 Fort Meade Road.

Officers say the suspect then lured the flock of seagulls by dumping the popcorn in the parking lot, then running over the birds. At least 10 of those birds died, police say.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.