Suspect photo released in credit card robbery and fraud in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for a suspect involved in a credit card fraud in Northwest.

Police say the victim reported being asleep in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest on August 4, around 4:01 a.m., when multiple suspects began searching his pockets. When the victim woke up, the suspects assaulted him.

The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s property. Several hours later, a suspect fraudulently used the victim's credit card.

Police have released an image of the suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying him.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.