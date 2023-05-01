Suspect on the run after man shot at Metrobus bay on Minnesota Ave. NE

MPD reports a shooting took place this afternoon at a Metrobus bay on Minnesota Avenue NE in DC at the 4100 block.

There is one male victim who was transported with life threatening injuries to the hospital and is reported conscious and breathing.

Police say the shooting happened around 3pm.

Bus service has been relocated to another part of the Minnesota Ave. station.

Authorities are on the lookout for a Black 4-door sedan and are asking anyone who witnessed or has information to contact 911 with the event ID #I20230225980.

This is a developing story. Check with FOX 5 for updates.