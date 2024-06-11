Expand / Collapse search

Suspect on moped sought in Petworth shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2024 6:16pm EDT
Petworth
FOX 5 DC

Man shot in Petworth neighborhood 'unconscious,' police say

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has more details.

WASHINGTON - Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Sean Hickman reported that the call came in at 4:23 p.m. about a shooting at the location in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, NW. 

Upon arrival, officers found a man who Hickman described as "unconscious and not breathing." 

Related

DC shootings: Violence erupts leaving 2 dead, several others wounded
article

DC shootings: Violence erupts leaving 2 dead, several others wounded

Violence erupted in the District beginning Friday and going through the weekend were two people have been killed and several others have been injured.

The victim is believed to be in critical condition at a hospital as authorities continue their investigation.

Image 1 of 2

 

MPD has released an image of the suspect wearing a black ski mask, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans. He was last seen riding a black and white motorized scooter.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts to come forward.