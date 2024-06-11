Suspect on moped sought in Petworth shooting
WASHINGTON - Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Sean Hickman reported that the call came in at 4:23 p.m. about a shooting at the location in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, NW.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who Hickman described as "unconscious and not breathing."
The victim is believed to be in critical condition at a hospital as authorities continue their investigation.
MPD has released an image of the suspect wearing a black ski mask, a tan hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans. He was last seen riding a black and white motorized scooter.
Authorities urge anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts to come forward.