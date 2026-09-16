A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The Brief A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 9300 block of 19th Avenue in Adelphi. He was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a nearby hospital. No suspect or motive has been identified; contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301‑516‑2512 .



Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 9300 block of 19th Avenue in Adelphi, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

No suspect or motive has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301‑516‑2512.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Man fatally shot in Adelphi