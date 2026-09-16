Man fatally shot in Adelphi
ADELPHI, Md. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.
Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 9300 block of 19th Avenue in Adelphi, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.
No suspect or motive has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301‑516‑2512.
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Man fatally shot in Adelphi
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.