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Man fatally shot in Adelphi

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News
Updated September 16, 2026 7:14 AM EDT Published September 16, 2026 6:25 AM EDT
Man fatally shot in Adelphi | FOX 5 AT 4AM
Man fatally shot in Adelphi | FOX 5 AT 4AM

Man fatally shot in Adelphi | FOX 5 AT 4AM

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

ADELPHI, Md. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 9300 block of 19th Avenue in Adelphi.
    • He was found with gunshot wounds and later died at a nearby hospital.
    • No suspect or motive has been identified; contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301‑516‑2512.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 9300 block of 19th Avenue in Adelphi, where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

No suspect or motive has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301‑516‑2512.

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Man fatally shot in Adelphi

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

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