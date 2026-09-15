Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a boy, approximately three years old, who was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of V Street SE.

Police seek help identifying boy found alone in southeast DC (DC Police)

The Brief Police are asking for help to identify a boy found around 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of V Street SE. Officers say he is a Black male, approximately 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with black dreadlocks. He was wearing a tan shirt with "future ladies man" on the back and tan pants.



Officers say the child is a Black male, about 3 feet tall and 30 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

He was wearing a tan shirt with "future ladies man" on the back and tan pants.

The case is being investigated by the Youth and Family Engagement Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Real Time Crime Center at 202‑727‑9099.