Police seek help identifying boy found alone in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a boy, approximately three years old, who was found around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of V Street SE.
Police seek help identifying boy found alone in southeast DC (DC Police)
Officers say the child is a Black male, about 3 feet tall and 30 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, black dreadlocks and brown eyes.
He was wearing a tan shirt with "future ladies man" on the back and tan pants.
The case is being investigated by the Youth and Family Engagement Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Real Time Crime Center at 202‑727‑9099.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.