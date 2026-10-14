Suspect linked to string of Virginia sex offenses arrested in Guatemala after voluntary deportation

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cesar Paau-Pan, 22, of Spotsylvania, arrested in Guatemala for sex offenses in Fredericksburg

The Brief A suspected serial rapist was arrested in Guatemala months after he was voluntarily deported. After his deportation, DNA samples linked Cesar Paau-Pan to two reported rape cases in Fredericksburg. He has the right to contest his extradition to the U.S. and proceedings could take several months, police said.



A suspect in a string of sex offenses in Northern Virginia was arrested in Guatemala months after he was voluntarily deported and after DNA connected him to the alleged crimes, according to Fredericksburg Police.

Police said DNA collected at the scene of two rape cases revealed Cesar Paau-Pan, 22, of Spotsylvania, as a suspect.

What we know:

On Oct. 19, 2025, officers responded to a reported rape along the Canal Path between Washington Avenue and Emancipation Highway (US Route 1). The victim reported that she was grabbed from behind and forced to the ground by the suspect. A person passing by interrupted the attack, prompting the suspect to leave the area, police said. DNA was collected during the investigation.

On May 31, 2026, police responded to another rape reported on Ficklen Island, upstream from Old Mill Park. The victim said she was grabbed, and a rag was placed over her mouth. The victim noted that the suspect was wearing distinct shoes and was likely injured on his hand from her efforts to defend herself, police said. DNA was collected during the investigation.

DNA samples from both cases were sent to the Department of Forensic Science, which later confirmed that DNA from the first case included evidence of a single person. During that time, the identity of the suspect in the first case was unknown as contributed DNA samples were not available to compare to the DNA profile collected during the investigations, according to police.

The investigation continued with detectives interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

Suspect arrested for indecent exposure

On June 17, the detective in the assault cases overheard a reported indecent exposure case being handled along the riverbank in the 300 block of Riverside Drive. A man related to one of the victims said two juvenile females saw a man masturbating in front of them, according to police. The detective recognized similarities in the case and the previous assaults, and asked about the suspect's shoes and potential injuries.

The suspect, Paau-Pan, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.

During an interview, detectives noticed that Paau-Pan was wearing distinct footwear and had a hand injury consistent with the details from the May assault. A sample of Paau-Pan's DNA was collected and submitted for comparison against the samples collected in the reported rape cases, police said.

Paau-Pan was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and ordered to be held on $1,000 bond for the indecent exposure incident, as police did not have probable cause for an arrest in the assault cases.

Immigration detainer

While he was in jail, federal agents filed an immigration detainer against Paau-Pan, and he was released into ICE custody on June 19, according to police. He was voluntarily deported from the U.S. to Guatemala on July 18 after a hearing.

On Aug. 3, investigators were notified that Paau-Pan's DNA sample matched the ones collected from the October 2025 and May 2026 assaults. After getting the results, Fredericksburg police learned that Paau-Pan was no longer in the U.S.

Indictments were issued against Paau-Pan on Aug. 24, police said. He is charged with 11 offenses, including four counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of abduction with intent to defile as well as attempted forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and strangulation, according to police.

Paau-Pan was arrested in Guatemala on Oct. 13. Police said he has the right to contest his extradition to the U.S. and proceedings could take several months. Charges will be served when Paau-Pan returns to Virginia.

"These incidents raised understandable concerns about public safety, particularly along our canal paths. Our canal paths are a cherished part of our city, enjoyed daily by residents and visitors alike. We remain committed to ensuring these spaces remain safe and welcoming for everyone. "The safety of our community is our highest priority," said Fredericksburg Police Chief Betsy Mason.

Officials with the Transnational Anti-Gang Center in Guatemala said Paau-Pan was found and arrested in the village El Fiscal, Palencia. The agency shared videos of Paau-Pan in custody with the caption, "United States requires him for sexual crimes" written in Spanish.