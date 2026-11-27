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The Brief WSSC Water has lifted its "Essential Water Use Only" request as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 for all 1.9 million customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties. Both the Potomac and Patuxent water filtration plants are operating normally and producing safe, clean drinking water as power delivery stabilizes following Thursday's storm. Customers may resume normal water use immediately, including doing laundry, running dishwashers and taking regular showers.



All 1.9 million WSSC Water customers across Montgomery and Prince George's counties can resume normal water use Friday morning after the utility lifted its "Essential Water Use Only" request.

In a final update issued at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, WSSC Water said power delivery has stabilized and storm-related disruptions from Thursday's coastal storm have diminished, allowing the utility to end the conservation request.

Local perspective:

WSSC Water first issued the urgent conservation request at 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day after the storm caused intermittent power disruptions at both its Potomac and Patuxent Water Filtration Plants.

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, officials confirmed:

Normal service restored: Both water filtration plants are producing safe, clean drinking water to meet customer demand, and the treatment and distribution system is operating normally.

No boil water needed: The water remained safe throughout the disruption and does not need to be boiled.

System monitoring continues: WSSC Water said crews will continue closely monitoring system operations to maintain reliable service.

What you can do:

With the conservation request lifted, customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties no longer need to restrict household water use and can return to normal routines—including running washing machines and dishwashers, flushing toilets normally and taking regular showers.

Anyone who experiences a localized water or sewer emergency, such as a water main break, can report it through the WSSC Water mobile app or by calling 301-206-4002.

The backstory:

In a statement thanking customers for their cooperation during the Thanksgiving holiday, WSSC Water also credited utility partners and state and local agencies for helping address the storm-related power disruptions.