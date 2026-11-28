1 person injured in late-night shooting in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. - One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting in Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department.
What we know:
Police shared an alert at 10:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, saying officers were investigating a shooting at the intersection of 11th Street S. and S. Glebe Road.
Authorities confirmed one victim was being treated for injuries considered non-life-threatening. Police also warned residents and drivers to expect a continued police presence in the area as officers investigated.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting, whether a suspect has been identified or if any arrests have been made.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Arlington County Police Department.