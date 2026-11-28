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The Brief One person was injured in a shooting late Friday night in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington County police said the shooting happened near 11th Street S. and S. Glebe Road. The victim is being treated for injuries considered non-life-threatening, and police have not announced any arrests.



One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a late-night shooting in Arlington, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

What we know:

Police shared an alert at 10:37 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, saying officers were investigating a shooting at the intersection of 11th Street S. and S. Glebe Road.

Authorities confirmed one victim was being treated for injuries considered non-life-threatening. Police also warned residents and drivers to expect a continued police presence in the area as officers investigated.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about what led up to the shooting, whether a suspect has been identified or if any arrests have been made.