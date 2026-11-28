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The Brief An adult man was found with a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, Nov. 27. Officers responded to the 700 block of 21st Street NE around 6:52 p.m. and found the victim conscious and breathing. D.C. police are looking for a Black woman with a bald head who was wearing a black jacket and black pants.



A man was injured in a stabbing in Northeast D.C. on Friday evening, and police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Fifth District officers responded around 6:52 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, to the 700 block of 21st Street NE for a report of a person with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a stab wound. Police said he was conscious and breathing and was treated at the scene by DC Fire and EMS. MPD initially reported the victim was a woman before issuing a correction identifying the victim as an adult man.

Police issued a lookout for a Black woman with a bald head who was wearing a black jacket and black pants.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about what led up to the stabbing or whether any arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.