Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with police in Baltimore County

An officer-involved shooting in Baltimore County is under investigation.

Police arrived in the area of 2700 block of Maple Ave. in Parkville around 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 24, in response to a domestic disturbance. According to police, an officer approached the residence and a person in distress could be heard inside the home.

Baltimore County Police say shots were heard from inside the home as well as the sound of a woman screaming. As officers approached, an adult man opened the front door of the residence and fired a weapon at the officers. During the incident, three officers discharged their weapons.

The adult man who fired at the officers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police searched the residence and discovered a deceased woman. A handgun was also recovered from the scene near the suspects body.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation.

