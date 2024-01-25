Suspect kidnaps man, forces him to take money out of ATM before fleeing in victim's car: DC police

Police are searching for a suspect accused of kidnapping a man in his own car and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM before leaving him in D.C.

The victim told police that around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, he was driving in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest, when a suspect swerved their car in front of him, forcing him to stop.

The suspect got out of his car and went up to the victim, who was still in his car. The victim rolled down his window and that’s when the suspect snatched his phone and assaulted him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The victim was forced into his passenger seat and the suspect drove him to an ATM where he forced him to take money out.

The suspect then drove the victim to an unknown location, dropped him off and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and the victim’s vehicle, a 2023 white Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, with MD tags 3FJ4177 and a damaged driver's side rearview mirror, were captured by surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the location of the vehicle is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.