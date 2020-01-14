Suspect in Prince George’s County gunpoint puppy robbery arrested in DC

article

A woman accused of using a gun to steal a puppy in Landover has been arrested in D.C.

Prince George’s County police say 26-year-old Juanel Huff of Bowen Street, Southeast is in custody in the District on an unrelated charge.

She is charged in Prince George's County with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, and additional charges.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators say the victim was walking “Lobo” on a December afternoon at Kent Village Drive and East Ridge Drive when a vehicle pulled over and a woman walked to the trunk.

Huff then reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the dog.

The victim tried to seize the gun, and the two struggled before a second suspect – an adult male - reportedly approached.

Advertisement

When the victim gave up on the gun, the woman tried pulling the trigger, but it didn’t fire.

One day later, "Lobo" was discovered in D.C., and reunited with his owner.

READ MORE: Puppy reported stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s County recovered, police say

Police are still trying to find Huff’s accomplice.

If you can help them identify the other person, call (301) 772-4425.