Suspect in deadly Virginia nightclub shooting turns himself in to police

The prime suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Virginia nightclub turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Detectives believe Jonathan Middleton, 37, shot and killed Carvell Jarmain Williams, 38, in front of Club Tempo in March.

The dispute allegedly began inside the club and continued onto Possum Point Road around 2:00 a.m.

Jonathan Middleton, 37, of Stafford, Va. Photo via Prince William County Police Department

By the time the Prince William County police officers who responded to the shooting arrived, Middleton was gone and Williams was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police department said Williams succumbed to his injuries and died at a local hospital.

Related article

Bullets also struck two vehicles in the parking lot, but no other injuries were reported.

Middleton has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.





