Fight turns deadly outside of Dumfries bar, man shot, killed

Authorities continue to investigate a deadly shooting outside of Club Tempo in Dumfries early Saturday morning, that left a man dead.

Officers responded to Club Tempo located at 17650 Possum Point Road, around 2:08 a.m., to investigate the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the man, who was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Carvell Jarmain Williams of Warrenton, Virginia.

It was later determined that a fight in front of the location where officers located Williams suffering from gunshot wounds, escalated to a shooting. Officers say two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire.

No other injuries were reported. No suspects have been located at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.