Suspect hits several police vehicles in I-66 pursuit

Authorities are on the scene of a police pursuit that started in Arlington and ended with a crash in Northwest.

D.C. and Fairfax police on the scene in the area of 9th and Constitution Avenue

Officers responded to Fair Oaks Mall to reports of larceny. An officer attempted to apprehend the suspect and the man struck the officer with his truck and fled the scene. The truck was located shortly after and officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspect ignored signals and a pursuit ensued.

D.C. and Fairfax police are both on the scene in the area of 9th and Constitution Avenue where the crash occurred. Authorities say during the pursuit the driver struck several police vehicles. Officers took the suspect into custody in D.C., a second suspect related to the larceny near the mall was also in the vehicle.

The struck officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.