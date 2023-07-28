Suspect held without bond after robbing 66-year-old woman in Reston

Reston Police arrested and charged a suspect after robbing a 66-year-old woman Thursday evening.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old James David Freeman (who identifies as Jasmine Freeman and Kelly Freeman). According to police, the robbery occurred in the 11000 block of North Shore Drive in Reston on July 24 around 8:20 p.m.

Police say the victim was on a metro bus near the Hunter Woods shopping center and engaged in a conversation with Freeman.

As the victim exited the bus, Freeman sat down next to her and robbed the victim of her wallet. A physical struggle ensued and Freeman was able to break away and flee the scene

The victim was uninjured during the robbery. Freeman has been charged with robbery and is being held without bond.

