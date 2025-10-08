Suspect in gas mask attacks couple outside Virginia home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Northern Virginia couple is recovering after a bizarre and violent attack outside their home late Sunday night.
Gas mask assault
Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect was wearing a tan spandex suit, a black jacket, and a gas mask when he suddenly appeared and beat the couple with a stick.
The assault happened around 11 p.m. on Fern Oak Circle, just as the pair returned from a grocery run.
Deputies seek tips
Investigators are calling it an unusual case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
