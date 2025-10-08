The Brief Couple attacked outside home late Sunday night.

Suspect wore spandex suit and gas mask.

Deputies urge public to share any tips.

A Northern Virginia couple is recovering after a bizarre and violent attack outside their home late Sunday night.

Gas mask assault

Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect was wearing a tan spandex suit, a black jacket, and a gas mask when he suddenly appeared and beat the couple with a stick.

The assault happened around 11 p.m. on Fern Oak Circle, just as the pair returned from a grocery run.

Deputies seek tips

Investigators are calling it an unusual case and are asking anyone with information to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Suspect in gas mask attacks couple outside Virginia home