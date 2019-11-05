Suspect forced way into home, sexually abused woman days after striking cop, DC police say

D.C. police have arrested a 26-year-old man after he forced his way into a home in Northwest, struck a woman, and sexually abused her – just days after he allegedly attacked an officer who was investigating a liquor store theft.

Police charged Theodore Tinsley with burglary and first-degree sexual abuse after the Sunday morning incident in the 3600 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

Last week, police say Tinsley hid in an alley after being identified as a suspect in a theft from a liquor store.

When an officer approached him, Tinsley allegedly charged, swinging both fists.

When another officer also responded to the scene to help detain Tinsley, he was also allegedly attacked.

For the October incident, Tinsley was charged with theft, simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and fleeing from a police officer.