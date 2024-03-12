Suspect flees Northeast DC neighborhood after firing shots, dropping ghost gun

D.C. police are investigating after shots were fired inside of a gas station overnight and a ghost gun was found discarded in a nearby neighborhood in Northeast.

Just after midnight on March 12, gunshots were heard in the area of 21st Street and Benning Road, NE.

While officers were in route to the location, D.C. Housing Authority police officers said they saw a suspect shooting a firearm in the gas station at 1950 Benning Road NE. Four shell casings and two live ammunition were found in the parking lot of the gas station.

The suspect fled north on 21st Street, NE. DC Housing officers said they kept the suspect in sight and saw them fire one more shot at the intersection of 21st and H Street, NE. The casing and live ammunition were recovered at the intersection.

D.C. police officers tried to stop the suspect in the 900 block of 21st Street, NE, but they fled on foot and escaped.

Police canvassed the area and found a ghost gun with a P80 frame, no serial number present. At the time of the recovery, the pistol appeared to be fully functional, designed to expel a projectile by the action of an explosive, have a barrel length of less than 12 inches and are capable of being fired by use of a single hand.

One round was in the chamber and 12 rounds were located in a 31-round magazine. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.