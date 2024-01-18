Expand / Collapse search

Suspect displays handgun, leaves with undisclosed amount of money in Fairfax County: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Officers are on the scene of an armed robbery in Oakton

Officials responded to the 9500 blk of Blake Lane, to a report of an armed robbery. 

No reported injuries at this time. Officials say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money. He left in a silver Honda Civic with red rims and loud exhaust. Individuals are advised to avoid the area.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

