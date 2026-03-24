Suspect in custody after teenage boy stabbed in Clarksburg, police say

The Brief A teenage boy was stabbed while getting off of a bus in Clarksburg Tuesday night. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Another juvenile suspect was taken into custody following the incident. Police say the two knew each other.



A teenage boy was stabbed by another juvenile in Clarksburg Tuesday night, Montgomery County police say.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Sweet Shrub Drive around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, police found a teenage boy who had been stabbed when he was getting off of a bus on Sweet Shrub Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Another juvenile male was taken into custody for the stabbing.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, but police say the suspect and victim knew each other.

No additional information on the victim or suspect has been released at this time.

It's not yet clear what charges the juvenile suspect will face.