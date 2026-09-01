Suspect connected to alleged 2025 Montgomery County murder-for-hire case arrested, police say

The Brief Suspect arrested in alleged 2025 murder‑for‑hire homicide. Police say Mutua was found with gunshot wounds and later died. Detectives say Ayele and Lacey conspired, and Ayele hired Lacey.



Authorities have arrested a man suspected in connection with an alleged 2025 murder-for-hire homicide in Montgomery County.

What we know:

On March 8, 2025, around 11:04 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Fairdale Terrace for a reported shooting. Police found 23‑year‑old Jonah Kimindu Mutua of Silver Spring in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

Homicide detectives identified 23‑year‑old Douglas David Lacey as the shooter. Lacey was arrested in April 2025 and remains in custody.

As the investigation continued, detectives said they uncovered evidence showing that 23‑year‑old Bekine Tibebu Ayele of Burtonsville and Lacey conspired to kill Mutua, and that Ayele hired Lacey to carry out the shooting.

Ayele is charged with first‑degree murder and is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation is continuing.