Suspect charged with murder of DC woman missing since October: police

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a D.C. woman who has been missing since October.

Police say 32-year-old Lashawn Washington, of Southeast, D.C. is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

Chyna Crawford, 25, was last seen on Oct. 23, 2023 in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. A missing persons report was filed three days later.

Her gray 2012 Mercedes Benz CLS550 with Virginia temporary license plate 998859V was also missing.

The initial police investigation suggested that there were suspicious circumstances surrounding Crawford’s disappearance but they did not elaborate. The search for Crawford ramped up in November and homicide detectives joined the investigation.

Detectives eventually developed Washington as a suspect and she was indicted on several charges. The DC Superior Court issued a bench warrant and Washington was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday, March 26.

Police have not indicated that Crawford's remains have been located.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information should call the police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.