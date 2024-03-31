Suspect charged with murder after man found shot to death in car in Fairfax County

A Fairfax County man was arrested in a deadly domestic-related shooting overnight, police say.

Police were called to a home in the 10400 block of Viera Lane in Mosby Woods just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 for a report of a possible domestic-related shooting.

While filing a domestic dispute report with FCPD, a woman indicated that her husband, 50-year-old Waisuddin Quraishi had shot someone. She stated that she and her family were directly threatened by her husband and that he may be in possession of a weapon.

Following her report, officers began searching the area and located Mohammad Zekria, 37, of Fairfax, inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau responded to the scene and determined that Quraishi had shot Zekria. Both men were known to each other.

Virginia State troopers found Quraishi walking alongside I-495 and Braddock Road at 2:22 a.m. Sunday morning.

He was taken into custody and transported to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Quraishi is being held without bond.