Suspect charged in shooting that left 2 brothers dead in Northeast DC, police say

A man has been arrested in connection to a Northeast D.C. shooting that left two brothers dead, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

According to MPD, 24-year-old Ronzoni Jackson Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 12 outside of a liquor store in the 2300 block of 4th Street, NE.

When police arrived, they found 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened just steps away from The Pollo Company where the two brothers worked for several years, family told FOX 5.

Court documents say the deadly shooting was caught on camera as well as a series of altercations involving multiple people that preceded it.

The family believes the restaurant closed at 8 p.m. and the brothers were hanging out nearby after.

They say from what they understand, Octavio and a cousin were about to go home when a woman began banging on his SUV’s window around 11:40 p.m. There was some back and forth but the men then separated from the woman and drove away.

Police say they came back and parked the SUV in front of the liquor store around 11:53 p.m.

A few minutes later, Jackson and two others went up to the SUV and pulled a cousin out of the truck. FOX 5 was told Octavio got out to help the cousin, and then the cousin ran to alert the older brother. The court documents state that after taking the cousin's jacket and possibly other items, Jackson and the two individuals walked away.

Then, at 11:59 p.m., Jackson reappeared alone. He walked back up to the SUV and shot the two brothers as they stood outside the car, then fled the scene.

According to the court documents, Jackson turned himself in to police on Dec. 16, calling 911 and stating that he was "wanted for murder," and that he "shot someone, and nobody else was involved."

Jackson appeared in court Monday and is being held on no bond.