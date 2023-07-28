Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:10 PM EDT until FRI 7:15 PM EDT, Fauquier County
7
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:09 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Frederick County, Carroll County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM EDT, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Fairfax County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Prince George County, Dorchester County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Stafford County, Anne Arundel County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Charles County, Prince George's County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 4:49 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Anne Arundel County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, Fairfax County, Fauquier County, Prince William County, Grant County

Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run near National Mall denied bail; Remains in custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The man charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run on the National Mall earlier this month that killed a 75-year-old man and injured a 13-year-old appeared in court Friday. 

U.S. Park Police officers arrested Benjamin Robertson Thursday, and he's now facing charges of second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for that deadly hit-and-run at 17th and Constitution Avenue on July 12. 

D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith Pipe ordered Robertson to remain behind bars for now.

Related

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash near National Mall
article

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash near National Mall

Authorities have arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash near the National Mall earlier this month. 

Defendants facing criminal charges are generally free before trial unless they are a flight risk or considered a threat to the safety of the community. Pipe found that Robertson may be a flight risk after reviewing the allegations from prosecutors that he initially fled a traffic stop initiated by the Secret Service and then ignored a red light before hitting and killing the 75-year-old victim Bing Wong. The prosecutors said Robertson continued for a distance with the victim on the hood of his car. 

The judge called the behavior more than negligence, saying it was reckless while noting there was no evidence that the incident was intentional. The judge also said that the defendant did not try to stop the vehicle or get out to render aid to the victim, nor did he turn himself in to police.

Victim's family speaks after arrest in deadly hit-and-run

An arrest has been made in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man near the National Mall in early July. The victim's family spoke exclusively with FOX 5's Shomari Stone.

Robertson is also accused of hitting and injuring the victim's step-grandchild who was standing next to him at the time.

Robertson's lawyer tried to argue for supervised release or an ankle monitor, but the judge rejected that request saying she was not prepared to release him on any conditions. Judge Pipe said the next judge could change the circumstances and allow for release in the future. 

Robertson's next court hearing is set for August 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the D.C. Superior Court.