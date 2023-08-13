Suspect charged after man shot, killed at Baltimore trampoline park

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place at a Baltimore trampoline park Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 12, Baltimore County police responded to reports of a shooting at the SkyZone Trampoline Park on W. Aylesbury Road in Timonium.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead.

Following an investigation, police arrested 30-year-old Quinton Walker and charged him with first-degree murder in Whitehead’s death.

Walker is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

No other injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.