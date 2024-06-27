Expand / Collapse search

Suspect caught on surveillance camera in Southwest shooting

DC police investigate overnight shootings

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating two overnight shootings. Police were called to 1st Street and to Randolph Street early Wednesday. No suspects or motives have been identified.

WASHINGTON - A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting was caught on surveillance camera in Southwest, D.C.

According to police, the victims were inside a residence in the 1400 block of 1St Street, Southwest on Wednesday around 2:20 a.m., when the suspect entered the residence. The suspect immediately brandished a handgun and shot the victims before fleeing the scene. 

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.