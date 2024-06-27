Suspect caught on surveillance camera in Southwest shooting

A suspect believed to be involved in a shooting was caught on surveillance camera in Southwest, D.C.

According to police, the victims were inside a residence in the 1400 block of 1St Street, Southwest on Wednesday around 2:20 a.m., when the suspect entered the residence. The suspect immediately brandished a handgun and shot the victims before fleeing the scene.

Related article

The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.