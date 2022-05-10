Suspect caught on camera assaulting victim in Northeast DC

DC Police are searching for a suspect seen in recently released surveillance video assaulting a victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect entered a store in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE on May 4 around 9:06 p.m. Once inside, the suspect confronted the victim and assaulted the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District.